Kent Foods Plans Foley, Sauk Rapids Plant Closures

FOLEY (WJON News) - Kent Precision Foods has announced plans to close their Foley and Sauk Rapids locations, resulting in an estimated 62 layoffs.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Rapid Response Team was notified by the company of the plans to permanently close the two locations.

In the company’s letter, officials say the terminations will be effective November 30th.

Sarah Brunn, Foley City Administrator, says a number of job fairs and other resources are available for the workers as they prepare to leave the company.

We have reached out to our economic development partners, and we are working on providing them with information. There are a number of job fairs and employment opportunities that exist within our local community, so we are trying to connect those employees with those resources and individuals who can assist in those transitions.

Officials at Kent Precision Foods Group say they are considering options for the facilities in Sauk Rapids and Foley, and no other closures are planned.

Brunn says the city will work to connect anyone interested in the business location with the proper representatives at Kent Foods.

We are still getting the details on what they plan to do with that location, but I can tell you we have had interest in locations in Foley. We will be happy to make those connections and assist in any potential company coming into that location.

Officials say changes in the company’s business model have forced the closures. Kent Foods, based in Iowa, specializes in developing, blending, and packaging dry food mixes. They have 23 locations in 13 states. No other closures are planned in the company.

