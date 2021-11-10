FURRY KIDS NEED FUN THINGS TO DO INSIDE THIS WINTER

My dog and cats LOVE being outside most of the year. I've set up a Catio for Mr. Bean and Pneuma, right out my patio door, that has a chair with a cat bed on it, a scratching post, a litter box, and even a catnip planter. Mr. Bean lives for the outdoors, where he can watch the birds play in the trees, and the squirrels running up and down the tree trunks

GOODBYE, WALKING TRAILS - HELLO TOASTY BLANKETS

Gloria, my chug, loves exploring walking trails, looking for rabbits and squirrels, and occasionally doing zoomies around the backyard in figure-eight like a little rodeo horse.

We've been lucky with the wonderful extended fall temps, but once it hits the 30's, my pets are very disappointed. Mr. Bean still wants to go outside and looks at me begging me to change the forecast. Gloria, my dog says, "Mom...Can't I just pee in the house?" It's too cold to do my business outside." Yeah. She'll go, but she needs a little coaxing when the temps drop.

Keeping your pets active in the winter months is still important, so if you don't know exactly how to tackle this issue, don't fret. I've got some great ideas to help you through those long cold winter months.

GLORIA AND I CHASE EACH OTHER

We developed this game a few months ago. I chase her....she chases me back....we are just like little kids playing hide and seek, and you never know when Gloria decides that she's the Chaser or the Hider.

DO SOME TRAINING EXERCISES

Maybe you want to teach your dog how to fetch you a bevy out of the fridge, or maybe you just want to teach them some fun commands, like, sit, shake, roll over, and play dead. The winter months are a great way to spend quality time with your pet, and when they learn something, they actually bond with you even more. Communication is key even in pet relationships.

PLAY GAMES

Got a tug toy? How about something to throw? My dog Gloria would rather chase her food around the living room than a ball, but my boyfriend Darin has taught her how to take a treat from his mouth, on top of chairs and tables. He even taught her how to speak when she wants something. It's super sweet, and she is very engaged.

Kelly Cordes

FEATHERS, STRINGS & FUN MOVING THINGS

Cats are pretty easy to entertain. I always know when my cat Mr. Bean is ready for a good time, as he gets that super big alien eye look on his face, and it's game on. We chase strings, feathers, and I have plenty of little toys that they can gravitate to when I'm not home.

