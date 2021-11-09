Charges: St. Cloud Man Bought Alcohol for Girls, Then Raped Them

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping two 15-year-old girls.

According to the charging complaint, 35-year-old Mowlid Muktar Osman bought the girls alcohol and cigarettes Saturday and brought them back to his south St. Cloud apartment.

The girls gave a statement to police saying that they were drinking and smoking with Osman when he told the first girl that it was "time for sex". Osman is accused of taking the girl into the bedroom and forcing her to perform a sex act before raping her. The girl said Osman stopped and said she was too young.

The second victim said Osman then brought her into the bedroom and raped her.

Officers later taped a phone call between Osman and the girls and court records show he admitted to having sex with both of them.

Osman is being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

