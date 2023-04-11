Kayaker Rescued From Sauk River

(Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A kayaker had to be rescued from the Sauk River over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday of a capsized kayaker on the Sauk River between Highway 15 and Heim's Mill.

The overturn kayaker, who was helped out of the water by a passerby, reported he couldn't find his son who was in a separate kayak.

Authorities with the sheriff's office, St. Cloud Fire Department, St. Cloud Police Department and DNR were called in to help search for the missing kayaker.

He was later found safe in his kayak as he approached the Heim's Mill landing.

Both kayakers were checked out by medical staff and cleared.

 

 

