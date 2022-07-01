KAT’s Extension Makes For A WILD Daily Salary!

Karl-Anthony Towns just signed a four year contract extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves worth an amazing $224 million over the course of four years, which averages out to $56 million per season.

Breaking it down further, Towns will be paid $634,000 per game if he plays all 82 games per season (something he has not pulled off since the 2017-2018 season). Last season, Towns played in 74 of the team's games.

If his pay is spread out over the course of the year and not just paid in-season, Towns will make $153,000 per day whether he is playing a game at Target Center that night or just relaxing on the couch gaming. That sum adds up to $1,071,000 per weekly paycheck or $2,142,000 if paid bi-weekly.

The extension makes for a nice raise over the paltry $31.6 million Towns will make this season and the $36 million he is slated to receive next season before the new deal kicks in.

Towns helped lead the Timberwolves to the playoffs last season for just the second time since 2004. The Wolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in round at Target Center before falling in six games to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

Towns averaged 24.6 points per game last year with Minnesota while pulling down 9.8 rebounds per game. He was named third team All-NBA, which triggered his eligibility for a 'super-max' contract. Conversely, Towns could have waited until after the upcoming season to negotiate a deal and made a bit more money, but he chose to remain loyal to the franchise that drafted him in 2015.