Kacey Musgraves Returns To SNL: Unveiling New Album ‘Deeper Well’

The talented Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 on Saturday Night Live alongside host, and actress Sydney Sweeney.

This will be Kacey's 3rd appearance as a guest musical performance on SNL. She first performed on SNL in May of 2018, and then again in October of 2021.

Kacey will be promoting her new music! Her new record is called "Deeper Well" and will be available for purchase on March 15th, 2024.

ONE OF MY FAVORITE ARTISTS

Kacey Musgraves has become one of my favorite country stars, and it's hard for me to understand why country radio doesn't embrace her unique style of country. She's been a classic country music fan since she was a kid and has a unique voice and writing style that speaks to many.

The world agrees. Kacey Musgraves just upped her Grammys to 8, by getting another trophy for her award case by singing with country sensation Zach Bryan on the song, "I Remember Everything."

Saturday Night Live airs at 10:30 pm on NBC, and you can also stream it on Peacock.

ABOUT KACEY'S NEW ALBUM

SURPRISES?

Kacey hasn't said much about her new album, but she gives us a glimpse of where she's going in the short video featured above and you can a sneak peek at 'Deeper Well' below.

BRINGING ON THE HONEST LYRICS

I'm all about the lyrics; and in this mystic video, she gets right down to the most honest performance an artist can give; I believe her audiences will appreciate what she has to say and start reflecting on things in their own life that need to change; to start 'glowing' again.

Watch some of Kacey's iconic performances below.

