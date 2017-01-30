Justin Bieber Isn’t Cut Out To Play For The Minnesota Wild [Photo]

Justin Bieber participated in the

NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout. It is a charity game that takes place on the Saturday night before the All-Star Game. Some are saying the highlight of the game was

Justin getting flattened against the boards by NHL veteran

Chris Pronger, and I would have to agree with everyone. The Biebs was a good sport about it all and he even scored a goal during the game! Check out the photo and video of Justin getting squished into the boards below!

And lets review the footage....

For being a Canadian, you'd think he would be a little better at ice hockey!