Jurassic Quest Coming to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - The Minneapolis Convention Center is going back in time this weekend.

Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, runs this weekend, January 27th through the 29th.

Jurassic Quest features some of the largest photo-realistic dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.

The interactive exhibit will feature dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods on both land and sea, including a 50-foot-long megalodon.

For more information and tickets, click here.