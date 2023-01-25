Jurassic Quest Coming to Minneapolis

Jurassic Quest Coming to Minneapolis

Photo: Jurassic Quest

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - The Minneapolis Convention Center is going back in time this weekend.

Photo: Jurassic Quest
loading...

Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, runs this weekend, January 27th through the 29th.

Get our free mobile app

Jurassic Quest features some of the largest photo-realistic dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.

Photo: Jurassic Quest
loading...

The interactive exhibit will feature dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods on both land and sea, including a 50-foot-long megalodon.

For more information and tickets, click here.

175 Years of Benton County History

Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports