Boys and Girls Club Art Exhibit on Display

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can check out a large art gallery inside the Crossroads Mall.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is holding their annual Fine Arts Exhibit.

The exhibit features over 150 pieces of youth artwork expressed through multiple art forms such as photography, dance, painting and more.

A recognition ceremony will take place Wednesday next the exhibit for all participating youth.

The art gallery will be on display outside of JC Penny through Sunday.