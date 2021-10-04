Jules Bistro Downtown St Cloud Closing for this Week

If you want some great food, locally made, small, everyone knows you, type of atmosphere, Jules Bistro in St. Cloud is the place that you need to check out. If you have already been there, then you know what I'm talking about.

Within the last couple of years they did expand their restaurant to almost double the original size when they took over the business that was formerly next to them.

Jules is one of those places that is great for lunch, coffee, a meeting place or dinner before taking in a show at the Paramount.

This week, they made an announcement on their Facebook Page that states that they will be closed this week. They will reopen again this Saturday, October 9th.

So, never fear, they will be back again, so you can enjoy everything that you love about Jules. They are closing because others know exactly how great Jules Bistro is, and they want their services.

So, next time you are thinking about eating downtown, St. Cloud, think about Jules. Obviously after this week. Even if it's just to stop in for some delicious coffee and a dessert, or an appetizer.

