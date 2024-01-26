Judge Approves Sale Of Crossroads Center Mall
ST. CLOUD/WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A district court judge in Stearns County has approved the sale of a mall in St. Cloud to a company in Delaware.
The Crossroads Center was put up for sale after its former owners failed to pay the 84-million dollar mortgage on the property.
The mall has been open since 1966 and includes anchor stores like JCPenney, Macy's, Target, and Scheels.
