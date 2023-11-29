Join Us for the Jolly Trolley Food Drive Starting Dec 12th

Each year Metro Bus runs a food drive with the "Jolly Trolley". This year will continue the 3 afternoon/evenings for 3 hours where you can stop by and donate some food, or make a monetary donation. Ether one is greatly appreciated, it's whatever works easiest for you.

The years prior to the pandemic, the Jolly Trolley was out 5 nights during a week at different locations throughout the St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Sartell area grocery stores. This year, again, there will be three days.

The dates for the Jolly Trolley food drive will be December 12, 13 and 14. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The locations will still be grocery stores including Coborn's on Cooper Avenue on the 12th, the 13th will be at Lund's & Byerly's and finally on the 14th the Jolly Trolley will be at the Coborn's in Sauk Rapids. You can drop off food for the food drive during the hours of 4-7pm each day.

If you are unable to donate any food, or prefer to make a cash donation, you can do that as well.

From their press release:

CEO Ryan Daniel shares the Metro Bus commitment to helping those in need, “Every person in our service area deserves to have food on the table this holiday season and all year. The Jolly Trolley Food Drive’s mission is to do everything we can to meet those needs and hopefully spread some cheer!”

Last year the Jolly Trolley collected 9,280 pounds of food and $4,164 for totals of over 40,000 pounds and nearly $25,000 over the 12-year history of the Jolly Trolley! This is amazing, and really helps out people in the area who are in need.

If you think that a small cash donation doesn't add up to much, that really isn't the case. Every bit helps. Keep in mind that the money that is donanted to the food shelf allows them to purchase up to 5 times as much food as when you just are shopping retail. So that's why every dollar really does help.

So, mark your calendar for December 12-14 from 4 t 7pm each day, and we will see you there!

More information is available through Metro Bus website.

