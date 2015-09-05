Johnnies Roll in Season Opener [PHOTOS]
COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. John's Johnnies got the 2015 campaign started right with a 45-9 throttling of the Dubuque Spartans on Saturday.
The Johnnies were led by outstanding running back Sam Sura, who carried the ball 18 times for 152 yards -- including a 23-yard touchdown run that made the score 24-0 in the second quarter.
Quarterback Nick Martin added two rushing touchdowns of his own as well as 138 yards though the air with a touchdown.
The game was never in doubt, as the Johnnies defense kept the Spartans out of the endzone until late in the third quarter when the score was 38-9.
The Johnnies (1-0) will host Buena Vista University next weekend with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.