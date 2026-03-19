The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back a familiar face at quarterback and, no, it isn't Kirk Cousins.

The team announced Thursday morning that Carson Wentz would return for a second season in purple. He joins a crowded quarterback room that currently includes third-year quarterback JJ McCarthy, newly acquired former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and second-year undrafted quarterback Max Brosmer.

Wentz started five games for Minnesota in 2025 with McCarthy missing time due to ankle and hand injuries and a concussion. Wentz, who won two of those starts, saw his season end after having shoulder surgery.

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CARSON WENTZ CAREER STATS

For his career, Wentz (North Dakota State University) is 49-49-1 with 159 touchdowns and 72 interceptions. With the Vikings last season he threw for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns and a passer rating of 85.8.

The second year with Minnesota represents a change in his previously nomadic NFL existence. Wentz began his career with Philadelphia and spent five years as an Eagle before single-year stints with Indianapolis, Washington, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams.

VIKINGS QB ROOM HAS LOTS OF EXPERIENCE

The Vikings' website notes that the quarterbacks currently on the team's roster have started a combined 198 career games. This is in contrast with this time last year, when McCarthy and Brett Rypien were the only two quarterbacks on the roster and had only started a combined four games.