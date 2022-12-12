Job-Hunting Open House and Resource Fair Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People looking for work in the St. Cloud area will have the opportunity to access some job-hunting resources this week.

Career Solutions is hosting an open house at CareerForce on the campus of St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Visitors can learn about free career training programs offered in the area, meet with career trainers, and get some help with online job searching profiles and resumes.

There will also be a series of workshops throughout the day covering topics that include making a job transition during the holidays, improving interviewing skills, and computer basics.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a second open house on January 19th.

