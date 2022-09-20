Java Lovers Unite: St. Cloud Coffee Fest Set For Saturday

Coffee lovers listen up! Over half a dozen local coffee shops are joining forces to bring you "Coffee Fest" in the Kinder Coffee Lab parking lot on Cooper Avenue this weekend.

Cold Press Cafe, Kinder Coffee Lab, Korppi Coffee+Bakeshop, Overlander Coffee Company, Eminent Coffee, Reality Roasters and Second Street Coffeehouse will all be on hand, along with Backwards Bread Company.

In addtion to the delicious drinks, the event will feature a bounce house, face painting, merchandise and games to play. There will even be brewing classes to check out!

The event is free to attend and will run from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, September 24th.

Here's a closer look at some of the other vendors who will be at the event:

“Coffee brings people together, whether it’s for business or with friends or family. Cloud Coffee Fest offers our community an opportunity to gather together to experience the area’s growing coffee culture, and enjoy some fun activities, too,” said Taylor Feero, Operations Director for Kinder Coffee Lab and one of the founding organizers of the event. “We’re excited to co-host this event with so many of the area’s local coffee roasters and coffee shops, as well as Backwards Bread Company.”

