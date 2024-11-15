Jackson County Central Beats Kimball In Epic State Football Tourney Matchup

Jackson County Central snuck past Kimball 34-26 in an epic battle between two previously undefeated teams in the Class AA football state tournament at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Friday morning.

The Huskies got on the board first with just under five minutes left in the first quarter. Sophomore running back Gage Johnson found the end zone on a two yard touchdown run on fourth and goal and Tavion Diggs ran in the two-point conversion attempt for an 8-0 lead.

Jackson County Central added to its lead when Johnson again ran it into the end zone, again on fourth down, from two yards out to make the score 14-0. This time, the two point conversion was not successful.

The Cubs scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to pull within two points. First, Brandon Henkemeyer hooked up with fellow senior Bryant Knaus for a 58-yard touchdown pass, making the score 14-6 after Kimball missed the two-point conversion.

Kimball struck again when Henkemeyer found Ronald Arnold from 12 yards out to make the score 14-12, with the Cubs' two point conversion again stopped by the Huskies.

SECOND HALF:

The Cubs took an 18-14 lead just ten seconds into the second half when Knaus returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a score. The Cubs' two-point attempt was intercepted.

Jackson County Central responded on its next possession with a lengthy drive that resulted in a go-ahead, two-yard touchdown run from Clay Malchow for a 20-18 Huskies lead. The touchdown, like JCC's first two, came on a fourth-and-goal play.

After the teams traded possessions to close out the third quarter, Kimball fell on top of a fumble on the JCC 15 yard line, which led to the Cubs' go-ahead score. Henkemeyer scored on a triple-option run from two yards out to give Kimball the 24-20 lead, which increased to 26-20 when Tate Winter hauled in a two-point conversion pass.

However, the Huskies responded immediately with a 53 yard rushing touchdown by Ben Dahlin to tie the game at 26. The score remained tied after a failed two point conversion attempt.

This time, it was Kimball that fumbled the ball away on its next possession, with Jackson County Central taking over at Kimball's 49 yard line with about 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Huskies capitalized on the turnover with Johnson finding the end zone from 18 yards out for his third touchdown of the contest.

The Jackson County Central two point conversion was good, giving the Huskies a 34-26 lead with just under four minutes left in regulation.

The Cubs were able to convert on a fourth and long on their subsequent drive with less than two minutes left in the fourth near midfield. However, after a trio of incomplete passes deep downfield, Kimball quarterback Brandon Henkemeyer's desperation pass on fourth down was intercepted.

The Huskies were able to gain a first down after taking possession of the ball to run down the clock and end the game.