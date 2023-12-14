Holiday Concert by St. Cloud Municipal Band at the Whitney Senior Center, 1527 Northway DR. on Thursday, December 14th.

The social will start at 5:45 PM, and the concert will begin at 6:30 PM.

It's Tonight! The St. Cloud Municipal Band Holiday Concert

Cookies and Hot Cocoa will be provided by UCare and an appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Claus before the concert at the social.

This concert is open to the public; free-will donations will go to the renovation of the Courtyard.

