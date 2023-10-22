It’s Time To Get Your Holiday Movie Fix With This Special Passport In Waite Park
ARE YOU READY FOR HOLIDAY RETRO MOVIES?
How much do you love the holiday classics? Would you like to bring home the Christmas spirit to your family and friends? The Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park might have just the ticket for you.
From November 26th through December 21st, the Marcus Parkwood Cinema is bringing to you its "Seasons Screenings Passport."
THE 'SEASONS SCREENINGS' PASSPORT
The Seasons Screenings Passport, lets you enjoy 4 of any of the great holiday movie classics they have lined up for you this season. Each ticket is just $20 per person and you can get yours by clicking HERE.
This year's holiday classic titles include:
- Spirited - November 26th through November 30th
- Dr. Suess The Grinch - November 26th through December 7th
- Dr. Suess How The Grinch Stole Christmas - December 1st through December 7th
- It's A Wonderful Life - December 1st through December 7th
- Krampus - December 1st through December 7th
- Elf - December 1st through December 7th
- The Polar Express - December 8th through December 14th
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - December 8th through December 14th
- Rise Of The Guardians - December 8th through December 14th
- White Christmas - December 8th through December 14th
- A Christmas Story - December 10th and December 13th
- Meet Me In St. Louis - December 15th through December 21st
- Fred Claus - December 15th through December 21st
DON'T FORGET THE POPCORN
You can purchase the Passport online and it will be good at any Marcus Parkwood Cinema theatre. Remember that you can also get a 10% discount on your food if you are a Magical Rewards member. You simply have to tell the cashier that you have a holiday passport discount to apply to your transaction.
