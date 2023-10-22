It’s Time To Get Your Holiday Movie Fix With This Special Passport In Waite Park

ARE YOU READY FOR HOLIDAY RETRO MOVIES?

How much do you love the holiday classics? Would you like to bring home the Christmas spirit to your family and friends? The Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park might have just the ticket for you.

From November 26th through December 21st, the Marcus Parkwood Cinema is bringing to you its "Seasons Screenings Passport."

1983: 'A Christmas Story' changes the landscape of holiday film

THE 'SEASONS SCREENINGS' PASSPORT

The Seasons Screenings Passport, lets you enjoy 4 of any of the great holiday movie classics they have lined up for you this season. Each ticket is just $20 per person and you can get yours by clicking HERE.

This year's holiday classic titles include:

Spirited - November 26th through November 30th

Dr. Suess The Grinch - November 26th through December 7th

Dr. Suess How The Grinch Stole Christmas - December 1st through December 7th

It's A Wonderful Life - December 1st through December 7th

Krampus - December 1st through December 7th

Elf - December 1st through December 7th

The Polar Express - December 8th through December 14th

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - December 8th through December 14th

Rise Of The Guardians - December 8th through December 14th

White Christmas - December 8th through December 14th

A Christmas Story - December 10th and December 13th

Meet Me In St. Louis - December 15th through December 21st

Fred Claus - December 15th through December 21st

DON'T FORGET THE POPCORN

You can purchase the Passport online and it will be good at any Marcus Parkwood Cinema theatre. Remember that you can also get a 10% discount on your food if you are a Magical Rewards member. You simply have to tell the cashier that you have a holiday passport discount to apply to your transaction.

