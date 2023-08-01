It’s Opening Day At The Benton County Fair In Sauk Rapids!

Tuesday marks the beginning of the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids.

Tuesday's Grandstand show features Monster Trucks and Beater Cross racing, with a special appearance by the giant, car-eating Robosaurus!

Tickets for Tuesday's Grandstand show are $15 and are not available in advance. The ticket gate will open at 5 p.m., with the Pit Party beginning at 5:30 and the show beginning at 6:30.

Elsewhere at the Fair on opening day the Discovery, Ag Craft, Ice Arena and Heritage Buildings will open at Noon, as will the Beer Garden.

Bingo will be played from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., while the Midway will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. as well.

There will be no Unlimited Ride Wristbands offered on Tuesday but they are available each day during the duration of the Fair (through Sunday).

The Cottonwood Stage will feature a Magic Village Show from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Classic Cowboy from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and David Lumley from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..

Local favorites Diamondback will perform on the Beer Garden Stage from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m..

Weather wise it looks like it will be a bit hot but with a breeze and some cloud cover. The forecasted high is 87 under partly cloudy skies, with temps staying in the 80s for a majority of the evening hours.

A full schedule of Tuesday's events can be found on the Benton County Fair website.

