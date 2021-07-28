Is This Year’s Minnesota Viking’s Season “Do Or Die” For Cousins?

I've been a Vikings fan for most of my life. for quarterbacks, I go way back to Joe Capp and that was way way back. In all those years, the biggest plus about being a Vikings fan has been developing an ability to deal with disappointment.

Speaking of disappointment, Kirk Cousins was supposed to be the guy that was going to get us to the Super Bowl and maybe for the first time ever, actually win a Super Bowl.

The Vikings shelled out a buttload of money and raised our hopes for some great football from the Vikings. That hasn't happened and my faith it will has diminished a bit.

There is a lot of talent on the roster but Cousins hasn't shown consistent poise, especially when trailing on the scoreboard. Whenever the Vikings fall behind, I know in my heart that they just aren't going to come from behind to win. And mostly, that's exactly what happens.

In the last couple of decades, the Vikings have only had 3 quarterbacks that even got us close to a Super Bowl, Randall Cunningham, Brett Farve (that was a great season) and Case Keenum who, if you remember, was chucked to make room for Cousins.

Don't get me wrong, Cousins is a talented quarterback with some great stats but the failure to get us to the playoffs have been a big disappointment.

Cousins is due about $31 million for this season and about $45 million next season. Do you really think that if things don't go exceptionally well for Cousins and the Vikings this season, that they will actually keep him around next season for that kind of money?

I hoping for the best this season for both the Vikings and Cousins. Nothing would make me happier than to see Cousins totally kill it this year. Keeping my fingers and eyes crossed.

