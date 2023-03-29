Is this Minnesota Building Really an “Eyesore”?

Ugly or beautiful... that is in the eye of the beholder as they say. And what do you, as an average person, consider to be ugly?

According to this poll that was taken by Buildworld through Twitter (so take that with a grain of salt) says that a very prominent building in Minnesota is one of the ugliest. It's US Bank Stadium. Oh c'mon! It's also considered as one of the nicest stadiums as far as the inside facility. So, this is kind of a contradiction. I guess they are really just looking at the outside of the building, which is designed to look like a Viking Ship.

The Buildworld website made a list of the "Top Eyesore Buildings in the United States". And US Bank Stadium came in at number 7. The building got 15.47 percent of the vote. The ugliest building in the U.S., according to this is the J Edgar Hoover building in Washington D.C. Personally it doesn't look ugly to me, just boring. A big block of concrete.

The first seven ugliest buildings in the US consist of these:

1. J Edgar Hoover Building in Washington D. C.

2. Boston City Hall

3. Verizon Building in New York

4. Watergate Complex in Washington D.C.

5. Denver International Airport

6. Trump Tower in Las Vegas

7. US Bank Stadium

Ok, on this list, I think the Denver International Airport is unique looking, but ugly? Trump Tower in Vegas is just a big gold building. Looks like any other. Maybe it's the color that's offensive? And some of the other ones are just boring. Not necessarily ugly. But again, just my opinion.

Do you think US Bank Stadium earned the mention on this list of "eyesore buildings in the United states"?