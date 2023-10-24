Is This Candy Really The Favorite Of Central Minnesotans For Halloween?
WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE HALLOWEEN CANDY AS A KID?
What was your favorite Halloween candy as a child? We asked you what you loved to get for Halloween as a kid, and you might be shocked at what most people chose for their number one treat for Halloween.
We have quite a few honorable mentions, some of which I thought were going to be in the number one spot. Surprisingly, Reese's which typically tops all of our candy charts, made it to the honorable mentions but did not even make the top three.
AND THE WINNER IS...
There were lots of people who reminisced about the days when you could still get homemade popcorn balls and caramel apples. I'm with you! Those were always a delicious treat, knowing that your neighbor made them especially for the occasion.
Other people said that getting a regular-sized candy bar was always a great treat, as most are fun-sized. Here are the honorable mentions:
HONORABLE MENTIONS
- Any full-size candy bar
- Homemade popcorn balls
- Homemade caramel apples
- Snickers
- Twizzlers
- Hot Tamales
- Tootsie Rolls
THIRD PLACE TIE
All of the following candies had equal amounts of votes
- Sweetarts
- 3 Musketeers
- Hershey Bars
- Reese's
SECOND PLACE
- Twix
FIRST PLACE TIE
I'm really surprised by our first-place winners; not because I don't agree, but because I know a lot of people don't like coconut. It must be the minority though as two of the top place finishers sometimes make you feel like a nut...sometimes they don't/
- Almond Joy
- Mounds
- Butterfinger
