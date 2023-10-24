Is This Candy Really The Favorite Of Central Minnesotans For Halloween?

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE HALLOWEEN CANDY AS A KID?

What was your favorite Halloween candy as a child? We asked you what you loved to get for Halloween as a kid, and you might be shocked at what most people chose for their number one treat for Halloween.

We have quite a few honorable mentions, some of which I thought were going to be in the number one spot. Surprisingly, Reese's which typically tops all of our candy charts, made it to the honorable mentions but did not even make the top three.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Henry Becerra on Unsplash Photo by Henry Becerra on Unsplash loading...

AND THE WINNER IS...

There were lots of people who reminisced about the days when you could still get homemade popcorn balls and caramel apples. I'm with you! Those were always a delicious treat, knowing that your neighbor made them especially for the occasion.

Other people said that getting a regular-sized candy bar was always a great treat, as most are fun-sized. Here are the honorable mentions:

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Any full-size candy bar

Homemade popcorn balls

Homemade caramel apples

Snickers

Twizzlers

Hot Tamales

Tootsie Rolls

Dave Mangels / Staff Getty Images Dave Mangels / Staff Getty Images loading...

THIRD PLACE TIE

All of the following candies had equal amounts of votes

Sweetarts

3 Musketeers

Hershey Bars

Reese's

SECOND PLACE

Twix

FIRST PLACE TIE

I'm really surprised by our first-place winners; not because I don't agree, but because I know a lot of people don't like coconut. It must be the minority though as two of the top place finishers sometimes make you feel like a nut...sometimes they don't/

Almond Joy

Mounds

Butterfinger

Photo by Antonio Gabola on Unsplash Photo by Antonio Gabola on Unsplash loading...

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15233,"3":{"1":0},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Calibri, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15107,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Calibri","16":9}">