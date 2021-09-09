Is This A UFO Flying Over Eveleth, Minnesota? Check Out The Video

Seems that there have been more than usual amount of UFO sightings recently. Even the Pentagon says that there is something out there but what?

Personally I've never seen one but my former brother and sister in-law had an experience about 20 years ago. They were staying in a rented cabin up near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Around 2 AM one morning they woke up when all the yard lights went dark and the window air conditioner quit running.

Get our free mobile app

They looked out the window and saw 3 round spheres hovering in the yard. The watched until the 3 spheres merged into one and took off at a rapid speed into the night. Immediately after whatever it was left, all the electricity came back on.

The recent sighting in Eveleth, Minnesota wasn't quite as detailed. There is some security camera footage supplied by a resident of Eveleth that show what appears to be some sort of UFO.

Chief Meteorologist, Justin Lies from TV station WDIO shared the security camera footage he received from resident Lorry Belobaba on WDIO's Facebook. Check it out

Sure, it could be any number of things but the way it darts back and forth and takes off at a impossible rate of speed, I would lean toward believing it was some sort of UFO.

After the Pentagon recently released video of what they call Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP's), more people are taking notice. The risk of being labeled as crazy for saying you witnessed one of these flying objects is not longer such a worry.

These UFO's or UAP's, or whatever you want to call them, don't necessarily mean the Martians are coming for us. For now it's just objects jetting around in the sky and we have no idea what they really are.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.