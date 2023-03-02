Is The Minnesota Wild Logo Among The Best In All Of Sports?

While brainlessly scrolling through the hellscape that is my Facebook feed for the six-thousandth time today, I came across a post that ranked the Top 25 Logos in Sports.

The top spot had been given to the Chicago Blackhawks (not my top choice, but, sure) and the second spot went to the Boston Celtics (great logo). The third spot, however, is the one that got my attention.

The Minnesota Wild, according to this random person or company on Facebook, has the third best logo in any sport. Better than the Yankees. Better than the Bulls. Better than the iconic Milwaukee Brewers 'ball in glove logo.'

I've always been lukewarm, to put it nicely, on the Wild's logo. I think people my age (40-ish) and older are generally in the same boat. After all, we grew up watching the North Stars with their beautiful green, gold and white sweaters with the immaculate "N" logo with the arrow pointing to the North Star.

The Wild's logo is either a nature scene with a river, trees, moon and star -or- it is a weird bear-type beast. No one seems to be totally sure, even after 23 years of existing.

To me the only 'great' Wild sweater is the one that pays homage to the North Stars' jerseys of old.

For me, personally, I would probably rank the Wild logo third or fourth in the state, let alone the whole country. The Vikings take the top spot for me, followed by the Wolves then the Wild. The Lynx are fourth, followed by the Twins. If we went with the Twins 'TC' logo I would rank it MUCH higher. But, I hate change and haven't been able to get into their new logo yet.