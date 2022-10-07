Is Legal Recreational Cannabis In Minnesota On The Horizon?

Come on Minnesota, just legalize it, already! What do we currently have,19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? More are bound to legalize soon. Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November. President Biden is pardoning all federally convicted for possession.

This, for one, would loosen up the banking end of it all. Sellers would be able to use banks just like any other business can and buyers would be able to purchase cannabis products with their debit and credit cards. Also eliminate dispensary robberies, which have become a problem.

Those that still fight the legalization of cannabis usually are ignorant to the facts and fear making recreational marijuana legal is opening a can of worms that would lead to just more problems for law enforcement, etc.

South Dakota is fighting the will of the voters and geez, even Mississippi just legalized pot. 19 states currently have legalized recreational marijuana. It seems, it's only a matter of time for Minnesota but why the wait?

Economists and researchers have done much research on cannabis and what they found is all pretty positive.

For example, in the states that have legal pot, legalization didn't seem to substantially affect crime rates. Overall, legalization had not affected the rate of violent crime in legal states.

According to npr.org, legalization seems to have little or no affect on the rate of traffic accidents and fatalities. 4 of the first states to legalize recreational use saw a 4% increase in collisions but only when combined with alcohol. Economists Benjamin Hansen, Keaton S. Miller and Caroline Miller found evidence suggesting legal pot had no effect on trends in traffic fatalities in both Colorado and Washington.

Many thought the price of pot would plummet after legalization making people more inclined to use it. Fact is, prices have barely budged. In other words, the price of getting high has remained high.

Marijuana also has created jobs, a lot of jobs. A recent report from Leafly & Whitney Economics found that the marijuana industry is booming like no other. The calculated that 77,000 jobs were created in the marijuana business in 2020. Nationwide, 321,000 people are employed in the industry.

We all know that may states are struggling with budgets. Tax revenue collected has outdone expectations. For instance, Colorado takes in more than $20 million a month adding up to around $387 million for 2020. California more than doubles that figure with $50 million a month. Other legal states have similar results.

Legal states also are saving about 20% on the number of workers collecting workers comp. Researchers theorize that legal marijuana is being used for pain therapy in place of highly addictive opioids and much less debilitating.

Use among teens has been steadily declining and it's really no surprise that AARP crowd is toking up more these days. Cheers!

