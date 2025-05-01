Is Flag Football The Next ‘Big Thing’ In Youth Sports?

When I was a kid, you would sign up for flag football in kindergarten and first grade and if you wanted to continue playing beyond that point you would have to join tackle football.

However, there are some folks who believe that tackle football is a bit too dangerous, particularly for younger kids. This sentiment has become a little more common in the post-CTE world in despite that we now have a better idea on how to prevent, and handle, concussions.

In the wake of that weariness came the rise of flag football for all ages, from Kindergarten to adult. In fact, flag football will be an Olympic event at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Locally, my son has been participating in the "My 7 on 7" flag football league this spring and has been having a blast. He loves being athletic and competing but isn't a big 'contact' guy. Think baseball, shooting hoops and doing karate.

Even though he had very little football experience, he instantly fell in love with the game and had a great time playing. He was able to use his speed and agility on the field without having to worry about being pummeled into the ground by a defender. Again, some kids LOVE that! Mine does not.

The games each last about 20 minutes, with our experience being three games back-to-back-to-back over the course of little more than an hour. It's a great way to pack a bunch of excitement into a small time frame.

My 7 on 7 had spring leagues in Apple Valley, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Northfield, St. Cloud and Woodbury this year and has been expanding rapidly over the last three or four years since starting with just a handful of teams.

In addition, My 7-on-7 also has girls flag leagues in Apple Valley, Maple Grove, Minnetonka and Woodbury.

Cathedral football coach Andrew Leintz helped organize the league locally, which played three weeks worth of games at Tech High School. Teams from the area will compete in the My 7 on 7 State Tournament in Stillwater this weekend.

