Interactive Monster Jam Experience Coming To ValleyFair In August

An interactive Monster Jam exhibit and ride are coming to Shakopee's Valleyfair amusement park this month. Monster Jam Thunder Alley will be at the park from August 12 through September 5th, 2022.

Monster Jam Thunder Alley will feature an opportunity to ride in an eight-seat Monster Jam truck, an interactive garage, full size Monster Jam trucks on display and a pit stop play area.

The Monster Jam area is included with the cost of admission to the park, which starts at $34.95 per day.

If you don't want to wait in line to ride the monster truck you can schedule a time and reserve a spot for $40, but if you want to test your luck and/or patience it can be done for free.

The Monster Jam Garage exhibit features a 1,500 horsepower engine, enormous tires and a real transmission that kids can crank and see how it works.

Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Zombie, Megalodon and Max-D are all among the trucks that will be on display to check out and take selfies with.

The Pit Stop Play Area features a play area full of die-cast Monster Jam trucks with ramps and elements of real Monster Jam tracks.

From the Valleyfair website:

Experience the larger-than-life trucks that compete in Monster Jam® and take a stroll through Thunder Alley. Get nose-to-grill with some of Monster Jam's biggest superstars where each truck's vivid personality and world-class legacy will be on display in unique and interactive ways. Hop in a multi-passenger Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck and feel the intense exhilaration of a Freestyle-inspired, action-packed course, witnessing it from the driver's point of view. Hang out in our impressive garage where you can see, touch and activate real-life elements of these mechanical marvels. Young monster truck enthusiasts will love our family-friendly play areas where their bright imaginations can run wild.