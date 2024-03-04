Inside Look: Mille Lacs Band’s Multi-Million Dollar Cannabis Venture Unveiled

THE PRESSURE IS ON

​According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures is feeling the pressure to build a large indoor cannabis growing facility. With more states and tribes getting involved in cannabis production, they feel that it's important they establish a presence within the industry as well. They expect to produce around 1,600 pounds of flowers per month.

The 50,000-square-foot facility could be up and running by September of this year and will cost between $15 - 20 million dollars to complete. It will be funded by the Mille Lacs Band.

LOCATION

The indoor cannabis growing facility will be in Onamia near Grand Casino Mille Lacs, which is also tribe-owned. Construction on the facility has already begun, and Zach Atherton-Ely, MLCV VP, stated that it was a choice they made to make sure they would be getting the highest quality product.

SUPPORT FROM COMMUNITY

The Mille Laces Band Chief Executive, Melanie Benjamin, said the decision to get involved in the cannabis industry was not taken lightly. The majority of members were in favor of it. Atherton-El said, "There was a lot of engagement and community meetings. We were able to collect questions, comments and concerns from the community. I think being transparent and honest with the community was important, and not only hearing their support but their concerns."

The facility will create new jobs for people in the area, approximately 30 to 40, and technical training will be provided to those who are hired. As the company grows, they are hoping there will be many new jobs and positions available, as they eventually want to grow different strains of cannabis, based on market needs. They are estimating that a retail site may be open in early 2025.

