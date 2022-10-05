PROJECT CONNECT

Project Connect is coming to the River's Edge Convention Center on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 10 am to 3 pm. There will be a free lunch for everyone that attends, as well as door prizes, and lots of giveaways. The event is free and is a way to help those in our community who really need services that they may otherwise not be able to get without this opportunity. Veterans, children, families, and individuals.

An important part of this event is that people who have had non-violent charges brought against them have a chance to get help without being arrested. They can come and get their cases worked out, and then get the help they need to start a life on the right path.

AVAILABLE SERVICES

Some of the services that will be provided that day to anyone who needs them include:

Coats and Winter wear items

County social services

Legal services

Legal resolution

Housing

Haircuts

Services for Veterans

Mental health services

Public health services

Doctors visits

Youth services

Disability services

UNDERSTANDING THE FEELING OF HOMELESSNESS AND HOPELESSNESS

Many people don't the hardships that people face when it comes to trying to survive in difficult times. Most of the time, through no fault of their own, people may experience hunger and homelessness, which can lead to a hopeless feeling and the need for these important services, but no way to access them.

EVENT DETAILS

Project Connect

Rivers Edge Convention Center

10 4th Avenue South

St. Cloud, MN 56301

Thursday, October 27th, 2022

10am-3pm

