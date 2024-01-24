IKEA Is Opening It’s Second Pop-Up Location In Minnesota

WHAT IS IT ABOUT IKEA?

Do you shop online at Ikea? Do you have pieces of beautiful furniture that you've put together from this home goods and more store? Do you get ideas for home decor, or order Swedish meatballs online from Ikea? I've never shopped at Ikea, but I might start checking out their offerings, as they seem to be the hottest thing going right now.

IKEA IS COMING TO A NEW CITY IN MINNESOTA

Ikea’s second pop-up Minnesota location is coming to the state in February 2024 and will be in Roseville’s Rosedale Center.

The Swedish furniture manufacturer has only one other location in the state of Minnesota, and that is at Bloomington's 'Mall of America'.

According to an article from bizjournals.com, an Ikea Spokesperson said, "At IKEA U.S., we’re on a journey to transform our business to meet our customers wherever they are and however they like to shop. We’re continuously testing, exploring, and developing our formats to bring our customers the best shopping experiences possible."

Get our free mobile app

Ikea Plans New Stores And Over 2 Billion In Investment In U.S. Market Getty Images loading...

TEMPORARY OR PERMANENT?

Being a pop-up location means that Ikea is not planning a permanent location at the Rosedale Center, but the leasing team at the Rosedale Center didn't offer any information on how long the Ikea pop-up would be in their mall.

Ikea’s offers different themes at all of their pop-up locations, and has been offering the pop-up locations for years as a way to connect to their customers.

WILL IKEA BE BRINGING A SMALL POP-UP TO ST CLOUD?

There are other smaller stores in the works for locations all over the country. Will St. Cloud be on the list? So far locations are planned for the metro area of Atlanta, Maryland, Austin, and Los Angeles, with stores ranging from 4,000 to 9,000 square feet.

Ikea says the pop-up locations are a way for them to offer Ikea experts to help their customers order home furnishing solutions.

According to the article, Ikea had a record year in 2023, reporting more than 6.3 billion in total sales which was a 6.6% increase over the year 2022. Ikea has a three-year investment plan for the United States, which includes adding 2,000 more jobs, 900 pick-up locations, and adding even more stores, with their 2.2 billion dollar investment plan.

11 Bad Laundry Habits to Break Immediately Save time, money, and frustration with these simple laundry life hacks. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker