If We Get Some Warm Summer Days, This Event is Back After 3 Years

During the pandemic, we all knew, and felt the pain of everything being called off, cancelled, postponed and closed. Most every festival and large get together was cancelled for the last 3 years. Some things have trickled back in slowly, but surely. Some things will never come back after not being able to recover after the last 3 years.

One festival, which is just a one-day festival is coming back after a three year hiatus. That one day festival is Grand Old Day festival. This happens for one day on Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

In previous years, there have been many bands, food vendors, and other booths that are set up all along Grand Avenue. It was well attended every year, and the last time it happened was in 2019 when about 200,000 people attended. That year the event was going to be cancelled because of a need to "revamp" the festivities. According to Bring Me the News, there was so much public backlash, that the event did go on. But was cancelled due to the pandemic for the next two years - 2020 and 2021.

It's back for this year and scheduled for June 4th.

There is a Grand Old Day task force that is planning and putting the event together.

As far as who the entertainment will be for this year's event, you will have to wait to find out a little closer to the date. Details about this year's Grand Old Day, at least the plan so far, is on the Grand Avenue website, and on their social media pages. It looks like they are still interested in adding food and craft vendors as well.