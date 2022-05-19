Idalski Named Next SCSU Women’s Head Hockey Coach

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has found their new women's hockey coach.

Brian Idalski has been named the programs sixth Women's Hockey Head Coach.

I'm really excited to be back in St. Cloud and for the opportunity to lead the women's hockey program. The WCHA is the best collegiate hockey conference in North America, and I look forward to building St. Cloud State into a winner. I'm thankful to Heather Weems and the search committee for entrusting me with this opportunity and can't wait to get to work.

Idalski comes to SCSU after a successful three-year stint as the head coach of the KRS Vake Rays in Russia's Women's Hockey League. He guided the team to a 77-17 mark in three seasons with a playoff championship in 2019-20 and regular season championships in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Idalski is most known for his tenure as the head coach of the University of North Dakota women's hockey program from 2007-18.

He will be introduced to the St. Cloud State community at an introductory press conference, which will be announced at a later date.