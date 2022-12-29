Ice Palace Opens in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) - Thanks to our recent run of cold weather, the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery is open for the season.

This year’s Ice Palace features over 87,000 square feet of space to explore for all ages.

Lead Builder Brigham Youngstrom explains the weather plays the most important role every year.

We start working with ice at the beginning of December, and then we open as soon as we can. This year our opening date was December 27 because Minnesota weather is a bit up and down.

The Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, with special events happening through March.

For ticket information, find the Ice Palace website here.