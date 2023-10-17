Ice Cream? Motley’s Silo Is Ready To Close For The Season On Sunday

It's hard to believe that another season is about to wrap up, and we know that because Motley's 'Silo' is set to close for the season on Sunday. So you've got limited time to get your ice cream fix from one of Central Minnesota's favorite spots.

Hello Folks, we are coming to the end of the 2023 season. We will be closing for the season on Sunday October 22nd. Stop in soon for one more delicious cone! you can call us at 218-352-6273 to check hours. Thanks to all our loyal customers for another great summer! Stay safe and healthy this winter.

If you've never been to Motley, or have ever heard of the Olde Tyme Trading Post and Silo Ice Cream, you can follow them on Facebook here, it's a combination of antiques, oddities, and of course ice cream. The building is a can't miss, located on Highway 10 in the southern portion of Motley, it features an old silo with an ice cream cone sign, a statue of a horse on one side of the silo, and then an older red awning with space for tables underneath.

The ice cream parlor portion of the business offers up cones, malts, and shakes made from Kemps Ice Cream. A featured flavor gets posted to a yellow outdoor sign, so you've got the 'scoop' on what is unique that day or week at the Olde Tyme Trading Post.

This place is an absolute Minnesota treasure that will bring you back to simpler times, smiles, and of course ice cream

In case you've got plans and can't make it before they close for the season, you'll have to wait until May 2024, when they traditionally open back up for the season.

