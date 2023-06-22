‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ – Taylor Swift Ticket Seekers Getting Scammed In Minnesota

TICKET SCAMMERS ARE HAVING FUN

If you are hoping you'll get a last-minute chance at getting to see Taylor Swift when she comes to US Bank Stadium this weekend, the BBB is warning about multiple and very serious scams that could affect those looking for tickets at a discount price.

Stubhub, as of Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 had approximately 600 tickets left for sale for Friday night's event, and about 660 tickets available for the Saturday show. The prices ranged between approximately $1100 to $1600 for ONE seat.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

BUYER BEWARE!

Finding tickets at a cheaper price for this weekend's event is going to be tough; so be extra cautious. I saw a close friend on Facebook say that she had two friends that had tickets and now could not go to the show. They were 'supposedly' selling them for $500 apiece. I'm not sure if that is real or not, but THAT is exactly what's happening on social media. You see a friend (that may have been hacked) and believe that your friend is selling tickets when indeed, they are NOT. The best bet on this one is to actually call and talk to your friend, if you have their phone number stored in your phone, or meet them in person. Just reaching out on Messenger or Facebook would not be the best action to take.

TIPS OFFERED BY THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU

Be wary of sad stories of family emergencies and repetitive or overly emotional language.

If you are purchasing resale tickets from an individual, make sure you use Paypal goods and services. Scammers will not be willing to use this method for payment.

If you are buying tickets from an unknown party, ask to do a video chat and have them actually show you the tickets in the Ticketmaster App.

It's best to buy tickets from the event's official site. In this case, the event is sold out, which creates a perfect storm for scammers preying on desperate ticket seekers.

Only deal with secure websites that start with HTTPS, and have a 'lock' symbol in front of the internet address.

Fake Websites will offer lower ticket prices, and desperate ticket seekers will not only NOT get their Taylor Swift tickets, but they will also have their credit cards being used for much larger purchases from the scammers.

Only use payment methods that come with protection. Only use credit cards, as wire transfers, debit cards or cash transactions offer you no protection from losing your money.

DAVE OVERLUND PHOTO DAVE OVERLUND PHOTO loading...

REPORT SCAMS TO THE BBB

If you think you have run across a scammer, please click HERE to report it.

I know that there will legitimately be people that have things that come up and they won't be able to attend the shows this weekend, but you need to put your thinking cap on before jumping off the ledge and assuming that the tickets you found are legit.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state