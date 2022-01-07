I remember as a kid, how much fun I thought winter was. Sledding, skiing, skating, building snowmen, snowball fights. I couldn't get enough. All day just bundled up and playing outside.

Well, those days are long gone. I detest cold weather. I don't like looking at trees that look like we just went through a nuclear blast.

Here, I'll give you a short list of why I dislike Winter.

Cooped up inside. This alone will drive a sane person over the edge by the time Spring rolls around.

Having to warm my car up and constantly scraping ice of my windows or brushing snow off my car.

Walking ever so carefully to avoid a sudden gust of gravity and landing on my a**.

I just never quite feel warm enough

Those damn heating bills. Air conditioning I mostly use only at night to sleep. The heat stays on 24/7 in the Winter.

Not enough of that sunshine, making the days seem way too short.

Darkness at 4:30 PM.

Driving on icy roads. Never used to bother me but things have changed.

Chapped lips, dry skin and constantly blowing my nose.

I get up in the morning at 4 AM. In the winter it is pretty tough climbing out of my warm bed.

Last and certainly not least. Shoveling the driveway and sidewalk.

Now, I am fully aware that there are many that love winter or, at least, try and make the best of it. That is great for those people but for me, I could totally live without it. Some will say "Move then". Easier said than done.

