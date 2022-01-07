I Can’t Help It, I Really Dislike Winter In Minnesota
I remember as a kid, how much fun I thought winter was. Sledding, skiing, skating, building snowmen, snowball fights. I couldn't get enough. All day just bundled up and playing outside.
Well, those days are long gone. I detest cold weather. I don't like looking at trees that look like we just went through a nuclear blast.
Get our free mobile app
Here, I'll give you a short list of why I dislike Winter.
- Cooped up inside. This alone will drive a sane person over the edge by the time Spring rolls around.
- Having to warm my car up and constantly scraping ice of my windows or brushing snow off my car.
- Walking ever so carefully to avoid a sudden gust of gravity and landing on my a**.
- I just never quite feel warm enough
- Those damn heating bills. Air conditioning I mostly use only at night to sleep. The heat stays on 24/7 in the Winter.
- Not enough of that sunshine, making the days seem way too short.
- Darkness at 4:30 PM.
- Driving on icy roads. Never used to bother me but things have changed.
- Chapped lips, dry skin and constantly blowing my nose.
- I get up in the morning at 4 AM. In the winter it is pretty tough climbing out of my warm bed.
- Last and certainly not least. Shoveling the driveway and sidewalk.
Now, I am fully aware that there are many that love winter or, at least, try and make the best of it. That is great for those people but for me, I could totally live without it. Some will say "Move then". Easier said than done.
45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota
The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota