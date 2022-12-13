I Can’t Be the Only Minnesotan Who Finds this Unnecessary

This particular storm includes rain, sleet, ice and snow. Just depending on where you are as to what and how much of that stuff you will get.

I have lived in Minnesota for most of my life. And other than a year in Arizona, I have lived all of my life in the Midwest. Meaning I have dealt with this winter weather "fun" all of my life. I have never, and I mean never seen this habit until I came back to work in St. Cloud, and actually only in this parking lot. What I am talking about is people lifting their windshield wipers up when there is a snow storm on the way.

On that note, I also have never had an issue with my windshield wipers freezing to the windshield to the point where I think I may need to raise them up in anticipation of said storm. When I clean off my car, I just lift them up a bit, clean out underneath and carry on. It's not that big if a deal. Or, maybe I've just been lucky? Is this a thing that most people do and I just haven't noticed until now?

I feel like windshield wipers aren't meant to be in this position for any extended length of time. I feel like there is a good change of them breaking or just not making as good of contact with the windshield as they had before. Like they won't clean as well. Now, I haven't had that problem, but I feel like that could be a likely scenario. Is it really necessary to life your windshield wipers in anticipation of a storm?

What say you?

