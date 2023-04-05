I Am Way Too Excited For The Mario Movie

YouTube/Illumination YouTube/Illumination loading...

Super Mario has been a part of my life since I was five years old. Okay, that sounds weird when I say it out loud... but I stand by what I said.

Ever since I got my first Nintendo for Christmas in 1987, I have been playing the different iterations of the Super Mario franchise. From Super Mario Brothers on NES to Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch, me and Mario have been together like peas and carrots.

When I was 11 the Super Mario name was blasphemed by the horrible Super Mario Brothers film starring Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper. Even as a kid I left the theater wondering what in the hell I had just seen.

Well, after 30 years of making sure something like that abomination NEVER happens again, Mario is back on the big screen!

This time Mario is a cartoon and is starring in a more family-friendly film free from gun-toting dinosaurs and awkward looking lizard-people.

Critics seem to hate the movie (what else is new) but most of the audience members who have left reviews say it's awesome!

SCREENSHOT via Rotten Tomatoes SCREENSHOT via Rotten Tomatoes loading...

My son is five and it has been really fun watching him play a lot of the games that I grew up playing! He has a bunch of Mario memorabilia and stuffed animals and he is super excited to see this movie.

It seems like every time we get a 'reboot' of something beloved by so many people it turns out dark and brooding or just far removed from the joy we felt playing the games. It looks like that won't be the case here.