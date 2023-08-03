Hyundai and Kia Recall 92,000 Cars and SUVs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - Hyundai and Kia are recalling almost 92,000 cars and SUVs because a controller in the transmission oil pump could overheat and cause fires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall covers certain 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisades, as well as some 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles. 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage, and some 2023 and 2024 Seltos vehicles are also affected by the recall.

Officials say a capacitor on a circuit board may have been damaged during manufacturing.

Kia has reported six incidents of melting components, but no fires. Hyundai has reported four incidents with no injuries.

Affected owners are advised to park the vehicles outside and away from buildings, and they will be notified by mail in late September.

