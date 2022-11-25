Huskies Food Pantry Will Celebrate Grand Opening

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Huskies Food Pantry is celebrating its grand re-opening Monday.

The Huskies Food Pantry helps provide free healthy food to St. Cloud State students.

This summer, the pantry partnered with Hope For The Community, a non-profit humanitarian organization headed by the president, and SCSU alumnus, Dr. Alan Goracke to remodel and expand the food pantry. Now, students can visit Hill Hall room 190 for shelf-stable, fresh, and frozen foods.

Photo: SCSU Photo: SCSU loading...

Since October, the Huskies Food Pantry has served over 140 students per week.

The grand opening is Monday morning at 10:30 in the main lounge of Case-Hill Hall.