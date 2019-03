ST. CLOUD – The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team faced the University of Sioux Falls in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).

The Huskies lost to the Cougars 80-68.

SCSU falls to 12-8 overall and 11-5 in the NSIC. USF improves to 18-4 overall and 12-4 in the conference.

The Huskies will face Winona State Friday at 6:00 p.m.