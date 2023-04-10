Hurry! Help Name New Security K9 Pup at Minnesota’s MOA

Have you seen Mall of America's newest security K9 pup? If you haven't you should take a look, because he looks like a very good boy.

Image Credit: Mall of America via Facebook Image Credit: Mall of America via Facebook loading...

However, there is one problem...he doesn't have a name yet. April 3rd Mall of America took to social media to share the picture of their newest security member and asked for help to name him, saying,

we would love your input on a name for our 8-week-old male pup! Join in on the fun by submitting a family-friendly, single name that is no more than two syllables.

There was a form anyone could send back with their suggestions, but many shared their ideas on the post. A few of the suggested names included Dutchie, Roger, Koda, Sarge, Tank, Brody, King and many more. A few even suggested the name Snoopy to pay tribute to the first amusement park Mall of America hosted, Camp Snoopy.

Hundreds of suggestions clearly were sent in, and somehow they narrowed it down to only five names. Which is now where you come in and get to voting for your favorite name between Stanley, Archie, Dash, Ollie or Rosco. Mall of America states,

We need all hands on deck to help us pick a paw-fect new name for our four-legged friend, please comment below + like which is your favorite!



At this time, there have already been nearly 700 comments, and there is still more time to vote, but the fun ends today, on Monday, April 10 at 11:55pm...so there's still time, but if you want to get in on the fun jump to it now!

Can't wait to see what name will adorn his vest to join the K-9 team with Mac and Ellie!





RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: