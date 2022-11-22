Huge Residential Christmas Light Display Open In Sauk Rapids

A huge annual light display in Sauk Rapids is open for visitors. The "Lights and Letters" display is located on 10th Avenue North in Sauk Rapids.

Christmas light display is up and running. We have a path that starts in the front and continues to the back yard where you can take a picture with a 14' santa or the hugging teddy bear or an inflatable Clydesdale. We are accepting food and toy donations again this year and don't forget to leave your letter to Santa (he responds). It runs Sunday through Thursday from 5:30pm to 8pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9:30pm.