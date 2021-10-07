Are you a fan of holistic healing and overall wellness? If you are, get ready to be excited! There's a huge holistic healing and wellness expo coming to the St. Cloud area this weekend! It's being hosted by BodyLabUSA.

Yes, I said this weekend! So, tell your friends. The event is called Holistic Healing and Wellness Fair-St. Cloud. It'll be set up at The River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the official Facebook event page, "come to explore everything spiritual, holistic and wellness related. We will have a variety of vendors offering psychic, tarot and angel readings, aura photos, various types of energy healers, essential oils, crystals, gemstones and much much more."

It's your opportunity to stock up on everything you need, because it'll all be in one place this weekend!

If you've ever watched Teresa Caputo on TV, there's a group gallery that'll be similar to what she does. That'll cost $5 per person. The ticket will include a free gift/swag bag for the first 25 people through the doors.

The event will also feature various guest speakers. You can find out more information on the event's official Facebook page.

If you're traveling from out of town for this event, the St. Cloud River's Edge Convention Center is located at 10 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud. They have multiple parking ramps on-site for those who need it.

