How To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower In Minnesota This Month

WE ARE ALWAYS LOOKING UP

Here in Minnesota, we love to keep our eyes on the stars; watch the northern lights, and just enjoy viewing our amazing Milky Way. The Gemini Meteor shower has been going on since Thanksgiving weekend, but things are getting ready to ramp up; where we can expect to see up to 120 meteors an hour if the weather is right. The light show is expected to peak on December 13th and December 14th, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Image Credit: austin schmid via unsplash Image Credit: austin schmid via unsplash loading...

I was reading an article that said Astronomers are saying the Geminids are worth staying up late for as they are the year's 'most consistently prolific shower."

According to the article, we should have a really good view of the shooting stars, because we will have very little moonlight at that time, and the meteors should stand out against the night sky if we get a clear view during this time.

WATCHING TIPS

If you are planning on watching, December 13th, 2023 is expected to be the best time for viewing. If you happen to have another night available, December 14th could also be another amazing evening of shooting stars.

On peak night, be prepared around 9:30 pm because the shower is expected to be at its peak around 10 p.m. Don't forget to grab a camera, and if you have the ability to take some really cool photos, we would love to see them and share them with everyone.

Send your photos of the meteor shower to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli