How to make sure its warm inside this winter in Central Minnesota

The weather around Central Minnesota has been fantastic thus far this week. As a matter of fact, it was 20 degrees warmer here than it was at one of the radio stations I used to work at in North Carolina. They had light snow over the weekend in the higher elevations of that area, so the tables were definitely turned.

Get our free mobile app

We know this is only temporary though! Colder weather will be here before we know it and a lot of people are preparing their homes, vehicles and of course clothing they’ll be wearing for the upcoming winter.

Unfortunately, there will be times during the cold, blustery months when we residents in the area will face high utility bills and run the risk of having the power turned off. There will be help available if this situation arises for you or someone you know, and that assistance is through the Salvation Army’s “Heat Share Program”.

This program can pay your bill once to help you and your family stay warm. Most Salvation Army Centers in Minnesota have access to assistance funds to help during what can be the dangerous winter months.

In the St. Cloud area, call the Salvation Army at 320-373-8776 if you have questions about their “Heat Share Program”.

This program is just one of the programs that the Salvation Army provides. There’s also assistance in helping with food insecurities and providing toys for kids at Christmas among other programs.

And of course, if you’re fortunate enough to be in a place where you could help donate to support the programs with The Salvation Army, they would also like to talk to you as well.