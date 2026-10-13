After stints on Midwest Sports Channel, Fox Sports Network, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports, Bally Sports North, FanDuel (and probably others), the Minnesota Wild can be seen this season on Amazon Prime and on some local cable systems.

However, all 84 games this season will not be shown on Amazon Prime, which will cost Wild fans either $19.99/month or $99.99 for the season, because there are just over a dozen games that are slated to be televised nationally.

HARD TO FIND WILD GAMES ON TV?

The fracturing of the Minnesota Wild's television broadcast rights has caused a lot of consternation from fans across the State of Hockey, with many complaining about now having to have 'multiple streaming services' just to watch the team play.

However, I actually prefer this a-la-carte way to watching the Wild. I do not have cable, Fubo, Sling, DirecTv, Charter, YouTube TV or even Hulu tv, each of which can cost well over $100 per month. I don't watch sitcoms, reality tv or really any other shows on cable, just our local sports teams.

A LA CARTE

So, I just pay for what I want to watch, when I want to watch it.

This month, I paid $19.99 for the FOX ONE app and saw all four Vikings wins from week two to week five and I will now cancel it until they return to the FOX network.

After using a seven day free trial for the Wild, I signed up for a month of Wild+ on Amazon for $19.99.

That means from September 13 to October 13 I watched four Vikings games, five Wild games, the Gophers against Michigan and several baseball playoff games for that $39.98 combined cost.

Where I would have been paying $130/month last year for my monthly Live TV subscription, I paid $40 this month and didn't miss a single game I wanted to watch (outside of the Gophers at Purdue on Saturday... which turned out to be a good one to miss). From my perspective, that's a savings of nearly $100.

THERE'S ALWAYS RADIO

If you are struggling to find the Minnesota Wild on television or you just don't want to pay up, there's always radio! AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports will air every Wild game this season free of charge, with some games on WJON throughout the season.