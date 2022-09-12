What state comes to mind when you hear, "Which state is the most athletic" or "Which state produces the most pro-athletes"? Would you think Minnesota definitely ranks number one or would you think, I'm sure there is a state that is more athletic than us. There could be a lot of argument for it or against it I feel, when a person really breaks it down.

Personally, I feel Minnesota is fairly athletic and should be ranking up there with some of the best. Just the other day I was having the conversation with my boyfriend Jake on how many states don't actually have even one professional team, and Minnesota is fortunate to have the Twins (MLB), Vikings (NFL), Timberwolves (NBA), Lynx (WNBA), Wild (NHL) and even the Minnesota United (professional soccer club). We have a lot of professional teams in our state. Maybe not as many as states like California or Texas...but we have a lot.

Which is why maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that Minnesota tops offers.bet report on

or should it? The argument could be had that yes, we have plenty of pro teams, but that doesn't mean the state itself is producing all of these athletes. Our athletes really come from all over the country. For example from the Minnesota Vikings, our star Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson is actually originally from Louisiana.

Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards grew up in Georgia.

Twins star Max Kepler's full name is Maximilian Kepler-Różycki and is from Berlin, Germany. That's right he's not even from the United States.

I really could go on and on. But what I haven't mentioned yet is hockey. Turns out that is where Minnesota wins. In total with all pro-athletes playing currently, Minnesota has 85 athletes playing in the pros right now. Not many of them are actually playing in our state, but they're playing around the country and making us proud.

Now of those 85 pro-athletes, a whopping 63 of them are playing in the NHL currently, making Minnesota the state that has produced the most hockey players. If you've lived in Minnesota or even visited for a little bit in the winter it makes sense why hockey is as giant as it is around here.

But does that mean Minnesota should still be on top of the list for this particular report? Considering they based it on the number of professional athletes per every 100,000 residents I understand where they get their "ranking" and put us at number one, but I'm not fully convinced it depicts the question at hand: "Which States Produce the Most Pro Athletes"? If we were to get technical, California has the MOST professional athletes originally from their state with 162. Followed by Texas having 147 pros playing right now.

So I ask again, how serious do we take this report? We can get technical, we can get specific and run through all the data we want. What it really comes down to at the end of the day, take it as it is, a fun report where Minnesota makes the list at number one and when you have Minnesota pride, you aren't really going to argue being at the top...so, GO MINNESOTA!

