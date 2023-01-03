How Often Do I Need To Replace My Windshield Wipers In Minnesota?

SHOULD THIS BE MY NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION FOR 2023?

Ever since I've been helping my son prepare to get his license, so many different car-related questions have entered my mind. This one popped into my mind the other day, as I was trying to get the big ice chunks off of my son's windshield wipers. Do windshield wipers actually have an expiration date?

HOW OFTEN DO I NEED TO CHANGE MY WIPER BLADES?

According to AutoZone, you are supposed to replace your windshield wipers every 6 to 12 months. Wow. That's quite a window. Do the blades themselves have an expiration date on the package when you buy them? So far, the answer I've found says No.

How do you know if you should change your windshield wipers? Probably the worst time to find out you need to change them is when you're on the interstate and you have nothing but streaks, and can't see a thing. Sadly, I think this is when most people figure out they HAVE to change them.

Beyond the age of your wipers, other factors are involved:

How often do you use your wipers? The glass of your windshield wears down your wiper blades, and here in Minnesota, I'm sure our winter ice chunks wear them down as well.

The glass of your windshield wears down your wiper blades, and here in Minnesota, I'm sure our winter ice chunks wear them down as well. Heat and cold affect your wipers - Yes. If we have a lot of precipitation or a lot of heat, both of those things can contribute to the life of your wipers. Is your vehicle parked out in the elements all year or in a garage? All of these things may affect the life of your wiper blades.

CAN YOU MAKE YOUR WIPERS LAST LONGER?

You can actually improve and increase the life of your wiper blades. I have to admit, I may start doing this. I've lived my whole life without giving my wiper blades much attention, so how about that for a New Year's resolution?

Gently clean your wiper blades with rubbing alcohol every now and then.

Make sure your wipers are well lubricated with water or windshield wiper fluid every time you turn your wipers on, as it will help your wipers glide over the glass.

Cleaning your wipers can also prevent caked-on dirt and grime that damage the rubber blades.

Read your vehicle's manual to find out what type of blades you need for your vehicle. They should be fairly easy to replace, but if you have trouble, many stores will actually help you install them if you purchase your blades from them.

